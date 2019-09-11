Youngstown man’s guilty pleas approved in federal drug case

West has been convicted of four previous charges in Common Pleas Court, including involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing is set December 3 in federal court for a Youngstown man who pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Anthony West, 35, entered the guilty pleas to two counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine, heroin and marijuana before Judge Sara Lioi in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

West entered his pleas August 20, but they were accepted Wednesday by a U.S. Magistrate who reviewed the transcripts of his plea hearing and recommended to Judge Lioi that the pleas be accepted.

West is accused of having drugs on March 14, 2018 and March 20, 2018. A charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dropped in exchange for his plea.

West has been convicted of four previous charges in Common Pleas Court, including involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping for the 2004 shooting death of a man who was shot and killed in a car during a kidnapping attempt.