Youngstown man with warrant had been shot 6 times before running from ER

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports say the man who ran from the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown early Tuesday morning was there because he had been shot six times.

The Youngstown man, 24-year-old Andrew Williams, managed to make it across the street to a building in the 600 block of Parmalee Ave. before police found him behind the building.

Paramedics treated him and took him back to the emergency room, reports said.

U.S. Marshals, city police and hospital police looked for Williams before he was found. He has federal warrants, Marshals said at the scene.

Reports said Williams told police he was walking on Fairgreen Avenue about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when someone in a car fired several shots at him. He realized he was hit in the shoulder.

Williams was shot once in the shoulder, four times in the back and once just below the skull, reports said.

He got someone to give him a ride to the hospital, reports say. The person dropped him off at the emergency room and drove away.

At the emergency room, he gave police and hospital personnel a fake name, according to reports. Officers said they did not know his real name until his mother showed up and told them.

Reports say police were talking to U.S. Marshals, who were alerted that Williams was in the hospital, when he bolted.

Williams is wanted on a warrant after he failed to appear June 28 for sentencing in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was on bond after being charged in September in federal court and was also on bond when he pleaded guilty in March.

He was accused of having two 9mm handguns that were found in an SUV he was in Sept. 4 outside of a Redondo Road home. Police were at the home, looking for a suspect in an August shooting on Samuel Avenue.

An affidavit in the case said Williams admitted he knew the guns were in the SUV. He is not allowed to own or be around firearms because of a 2017 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of heroin.