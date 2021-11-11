Youngstown man with prior conviction indicted by feds for having bullets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment was unsealed in federal court Wednesday charging a man with a prior felony conviction for having bullets.

Ivan Lipscomb, 29, whose last known address according to court records was Rush Circle, was arraigned in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Lipscomb was indicted Sept. 16 by a federal grand jury, but the indictment was not unsealed until he was arrested Wednesday.

He was held in federal detention pending an order by U.S. Judge John R. Adams, Jr.

The indictment in the case said Lipscomb is accused of having eight rounds of 9mm ammunition and 22 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition on March 20.

The indictment gives no details on the circumstances surrounding how law enforcement came to know Lipscomb had the ammunition on that particular date. An affidavit in the case was not provided in court records.

Lipscomb was sentenced to two years in prison in September of 2017 after pleading guilty to a charge of trafficking in heroin. That conviction prohibits him from having or being around a gun or ammunition.