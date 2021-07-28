Youngstown man with pending gun charge arrested again on firearms violations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cohasset Drive man who has a pending gun charge picked up another gun charge Tuesday, reports said.

Devonte Clay, 19, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said Clay was the driver of a car pulled over about 4:10 p.m. at Market Street and East Avondale Avenue for swerving in the roadway.

A passenger, later identified as a 14-year-old Hammaker Avenue boy, was seen leaning into the back seat before police pulled the car over, reports said.

Reports said Clay told police his license was in the back seat and when police allowed him to get out of the car to get it, they found a loaded magazine in the back seat.

When Clay opened the trunk, officers found a laser sight for a gun and after searching the car they found two more loaded magazines in the glove compartment and several pieces of a 9mm handgun.

All told, officers found a total of 45 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the three magazines, reports said.

Clay is free on bond after he was indicted June 17 by a Mahoning County grand jury on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle resulting from a May 9 arrest after he was pulled over for speeding in the 900 block of East Florida Avenue.

When police searched his car they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun, reports said.

Clay managed to post $4,000 bond at his arraignment in municipal court and has been free since then.