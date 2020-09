Prosecutors said troopers found Oxycontin and other drugs in the car with him

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a Youngstown man on OVI and drug charges.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped Timothy Malarick, 61, on August 31, 2019. Investigators say he was straddling the two southbound lanes on I-680 in the city.

Prosecutors said troopers found Oxycontin and other drugs in the car with him.

Because of prior OVI convictions, he faces a potential enhanced sentence, if he’s convicted.

