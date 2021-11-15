Youngstown man who was to go on trial for gun charges arrested on similar offense

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Martino Sewell was scheduled to face a jury Monday to go on trial for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Instead, he will be in another courtroom being arraigned for the same charges after he was arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Youngstown.

That doesn’t mean his trial is forgotten. Instead of presiding over his trial, Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court revoked Sewell’s bond. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Sewell, 25, of Clearmount Avenue, was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Sunday at North Phelps and West Commerce streets after a car he was driving was pulled over driving with no headlights on.

Reports said Sewell told police at the scene the car was not his. When asked if there were any guns in the car, Sewell said there was a gun but the gun was not his.

Police looked inside and found a loaded 9mm handgun on the floor on the driver’s side of the car, reports said.

Court records show Sewell was able to post $15,000 bond in October and that bond was continued when he was arraigned in common pleas court earlier this month.

In the first case, Sewell was arrested by city police about 7:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hudson Avenue following a traffic stop.

Reports said police pulled the car over after it went through a stop sign at West Boston and Idlewood avenues.

Officers could smell marijuana inside the car. Reports said Sewell told police he ran the stop sign because he was in a hurry.

When asked to get out of the car so it could be searched, reports said Sewell told police he was hampered by a bullet wound to the foot he received two months before. He also told police he had a “blick,” which reports said is a street term for a firearm.

After Sewell and his passengers got out of the car, reports said officers found a 9mm handgun loaded with an extended magazine.

This is Sewell’s third arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced in 2018 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to nine months in prison, which ran concurrently to an 18-months sentence he received in June of 2018 for a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Sewell has juvenile felony convictions dating back to 2013, which prohibit him from having a firearm.