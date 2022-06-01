YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Jean Street man who spent nine years in prison after being convicted of drug and gang charges in 2012 is back in jail after reports said he was arrested Tuesday with a gun.

Christian Oliver, 28, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is also charged with a parole violation, but that will be handled in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Reports said city police, as well as members of the Adult Parole Authority, visited Oliver’s home at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, and inside, they smelled burnt marijuana. In the living room, reports said authorities found a digital scale.

In an upstairs bedroom, police reported finding 55 painkillers in a glasses case on a dresser and a loaded 9mm handgun in a shoebox.

Oliver is not allowed to have any guns following a November 2012 conviction after a trial before former Judge James C. Evans on charges of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, perjury, possession of cocaine and taking part in a criminal gang.

At the time, prosecutors said Oliver was a member of the Boss Boys Squad, a gang that operated on the South Side.