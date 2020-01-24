Youngstown man who served time for two shooting deaths pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Tyrell Ravnell was previously convicted of charges in the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Christian Blackshear and 38-year-old Diana Noble

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who served time behind bars for two shooting deaths entered a guilty plea this week in federal court to a gun charge.

Tyrell Ravnell, 29, of Detroit Avenue, entered a guilty plea Thursday before U.S. Judge Sara Lioi in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is set for May 14.

An indictment in the case charges Ravnell with having three guns on July 2: a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, a 22-caliber pistol and a 9 mm pistol.

The guns were found while city police were serving a warrant investigating drug activity at a home Ravnell was at.

Ravnell was released from prison in June 2018 after serving an eight-year sentence for a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2010 shooting death of a Wirt Street man.

Christian Blackshear, 19, was shot with an AK-47 rifle in the back of the head at the Kirwan Homes housing project. Ravnell entered a plea after a jury deadlocked on a murder charge during a trial.

That shooting came on the heels of a 304-day jail sentence Ravnell served for the Feb. 22, 2008 shooting death of Diana Noble, 38, of Howland.

Police said Noble was shot in Campbell, where she went to buy crack cocaine with her boyfriend, but she did not realize she had been shot. She drove back to Howland, where she died from internal bleeding.

In that case, Ravnell pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide.

Ravnell is not allowed to have a gun because of those convictions.