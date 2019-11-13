Youngstown man who served time for boy’s death now facing federal gun charge

Christopher Hill is accused of having a firearm when he was arrested May 31 in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who once served time for the death of a 4-year-old boy is now facing a federal firearms charge.

An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging Christopher Hill, 38, with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hill is accused of having a firearm when he was arrested May 31 in a New York Avenue home on Youngstown’s North Side. He was arrested while U.S. Marshals were looking for a man wanted on a warrant out of Georgia.

Reports said when Hill was arrested, Marshals found a loaded 9mm handgun and a bag of cocaine in a deflated air mattress in his home.

Hill served a prison sentence after pleading guilty in 1999 to the Nov. 16, 1998 shooting death of Luis Cruz, 4, on Dupont Avenue.

The boy was killed after gunmen fired into the apartment building, looking for another resident who was not there. A bullet went through walls before striking Luis, killing him.

Hill was 17 at the time, but he was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Two other kids and one adult also pleaded guilty for their roles in the shooting.

Hill was indicted on November 7, but the indictment was not unsealed until Wednesday.

Hill is expected to be arraigned December 4 before U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan.