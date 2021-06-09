Youngstown man who served 18 years in prison going back for more after federal sentence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served an 18-year prison sentence for a series of beatings and robberies is going back for just over 13 more.

Edward Brandon, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge John R. Adams to 157 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in February to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Brandon was indicted on the charges in October and they stemmed from a May 15, 2020 home visit by Youngstown police and parole agents who were doing a home visit.

Brandon was on parole because of the 18-year prison sentence he received in 2000 for a series of beatings and robberies with other south side teens. Among the crimes he pleaded guilty to was a June 2000 shooting that left a woman wounded.

Because he was on parole, he has to allow parole agents to search his home whenever they visit.

An affidavit in the case said officers could smell marijuana coming from Brandon’s upstairs bedroom when they went in the house and he admitted that he had been smoking marijuana. Under terms of his parole, he is not allowed to be using drugs or possessing any firearms.

Authorities searched his room and found a .40-caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol, along with some crushed pills, 258 pills, marijuana and $3,244 cash.

After he was questioned, Brandon told authorities he had bought the .40-caliber pistol the day before the search. He said he paid $600 for it and he bought it “on the streets.” He said he had loaded the gun and was reading the instruction manual for how to use it, the affidavit said.

Brandon told authorities the 9mm pistol was broke, but someone gave it to him “for show,” the affidavit said.

The guns, ammunition and cash that were found are expected to be forfeited to the government, which is standard in most drug and firearm cases.