Youngstown man who served 18 years in prison for South Side shooting faces new charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served 18 years in prison as one of three teens who participated in a robbery and burglary spree that led to a shooting now faces weapons and drug charges.

Edward Brandon, 36, of East Judson Avenue, was arraigned in municipal court Monday on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.

Brandon is in the Mahoning County Jail on a $10,000 bond, as well as a parole hold from the Adult Parole Authority.

Reports said parole agents and police visited Brandon’s home about 2:25 p.m. Saturday and searched his bedroom after they smelled marijuana coming from there.

Brandon told them a gun would be in the room and reports said officers found a .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic pistol and two 20-round magazines and an unloaded Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol, as well as a magazine of unspecified ammunition.

Also found were over 260 ecstasy pills, several bags of marijuana and over $3,200 cash.

Brandon told officers he bought the Glock Friday for $600 but would not say where he got it or who he got it from.

Brandon was released from prison in June of 2018 after serving a sentence from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a series of robberies and assaults with other South Side teens.

In one of the cases, Brandon pleaded guilty to a charge of felonious assault for a June 2000 shooting at the former South Side Civics that wounded a woman.

Brandon was placed on parole after he was released from prison.