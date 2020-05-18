Breaking News
Youngstown man who served 18 years in prison for South Side shooting faces new charges

Local News

Brandon was released from prison in June of 2018

Edward Brandon, 36, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served 18 years in prison as one of three teens who participated in a robbery and burglary spree that led to a shooting now faces weapons and drug charges.

Edward Brandon, 36, of East Judson Avenue, was arraigned in municipal court Monday on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.

Brandon is in the Mahoning County Jail on a $10,000 bond, as well as a parole hold from the Adult Parole Authority.

Reports said parole agents and police visited Brandon’s home about 2:25 p.m. Saturday and searched his bedroom after they smelled marijuana coming from there.

Brandon told them a gun would be in the room and reports said officers found a .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic pistol and two 20-round magazines and an unloaded Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol, as well as a magazine of unspecified ammunition.

Also found were over 260 ecstasy pills, several bags of marijuana and over $3,200 cash.

Brandon told officers he bought the Glock Friday for $600 but would not say where he got it or who he got it from.

Brandon was released from prison in June of 2018 after serving a sentence from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a series of robberies and assaults with other South Side teens.

In one of the cases, Brandon pleaded guilty to a charge of felonious assault for a June 2000 shooting at the former South Side Civics that wounded a woman.

Brandon was placed on parole after he was released from prison.

