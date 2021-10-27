Youngstown man who police say led officers on chase arrested on gun, drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who led police on a car and foot chase late Tuesday afternoon was arrested on gun and drug charges.

David Havrilla, 33, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and several traffic charges after he was arrested about 5:30 p.m. at East Dewey and Poland avenues.

Reports said Havrilla was the driver of an SUV that officers working a special anti-crime detail tried to pull over for running a stop and for an improper turn at Rush Boulevard and East Florida Avenue.

Although the SUV slowed down, it failed to stop and led police on a chase that crossed South Avenue and ended when the SUV collided with a utility pole at East Dewey and Poland avenues.

Reports said Havrilla ran away from the SUV toward a wooded area and was holding a handgun. Reports said when officers shouted at him to drop the gun, he did.

Havrilla tried to double back toward the SUV but was caught, reports said. Police found a loaded 9mm handgun at the spot where Havrilla was ordered to drop his gun, reports said.

Reports said Havrilla also had a small amount of fentanyl in his wallet.

Havrilla told police he had the gun for protection because someone has threatened to kill him, reports said.

He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.