Youngstown man who led officers on chase said he found gun in bushes, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man with a gun led them on a chase in Youngstown.

About 12:35 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 600 block of W. Ravenwood Avenue by a woman who wanted her son to leave.

When police got there, the son, 21-year-old Kevonty Thompson, was in a car that drove away.

The car failed to stop for officers and led them on a low-speed chase before stopping at W. Indianola Avenue and Market Street, reports said.

Police said they found a .357-Magnum revolver in Thompson’s pockets, as well as .357 ammunition, reports said.

Reports said Thompson told police he found the gun in the bushes “a few months ago” but a relative told police Thompson got it from someone.

He’s charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and failure to comply.