YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was released from prison in February after serving 10 years for manslaughter was one of two people arrested over the weekend on gun charges.

Judge Renee DiSalvo Tuesday set bond at $14,000 for Lamont McQueen, 31, of Youngstown, at his arraignment in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business and tampering with evidence.

McQueen was arrested Friday by police after he ran from a car that police tried to pull over on Zedaker Avenue for driving very fast and running a stop sign.

Reports said he was one of three people who ran out of the car, and he was caught by police in a backyard in the 3400 block of Zedaker Avenue.

When asked if he had a gun, McQueen said he did and officers found an unloaded .40-caliber handgun on him, reports said.

Reports said a police dog was bought in to search and found a magazine for the gun in the yard where McQueen was caught.

In 2013, McQueen was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2012 shooting death in the driveway of his then East Lucius Avenue home when he shot a 19-year-old man as the two wrestled in the drive. He was released from prison in February, prison records show.

Also arrested over the weekend was Jeffrey Fuller, 30, of Goldie Road, on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday at McGuffey Road and Wick Avenue after a car he was driving was pulled over for speeding.

Reports said police asked him three times if he had a gun, and officers could smell burnt marijuana on him. When the car was searched, police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in the center console, reports said.

Fuller is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2013 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.