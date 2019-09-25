Youngstown man wanted for involuntary manslaughter surrenders to Marshals

Michael McCullough, who is charged with causing an overdose death, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man secretly indicted last week by a Mahoning County grand jury for causing a drug overdose death was taken into custody Tuesday.

Michael McCullough, 28, of W. Princeton Avenue, surrendered to U.S. Marshals, a Marshals spokesman said.

McCullough was indicted Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in heroin.

An indictment declaring the exact specifics of the charges was not available late Thursday afternoon.

