YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a bad weekend for a Breaden Street man who was the victim of two separate fires.

Late Friday, someone tried to set fire to an auto repair shop he owns on North Portland Avenue on the West Side. A door was damaged by fire but the flames did not spread.

Late Sunday, a fire was set in the bed of the man’s pickup truck as it was parked at his Breaden Street home. That fire also failed to spread.

Both fires are under investigation by the Fire Investigation Unit.