Youngstown man to serve federal prison sentence after he poses with guns on Facebook

Photos of a man identified as Ronald Green in federal court documents which were posted on social media.

The photos were discovered during an investigation of vandalism of a Youngstown police cruiser during protests last year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in the vandalism of a city police cruiser during protests against police brutality last year is on his way to federal prison on a gun charge even though he was never found with a gun.

Instead, federal agents June 30 who served a search warrant at the South Bruce Street home of Ronald Green, 24, found several types of ammunition and shell casings inside the bullet-pocked home that an affidavit said was damaged from gunfire from the inside, not the outside.

Green is not allowed to have a gun or ammunition or be around a gun or ammunition because of a 2015 felony burglary conviction in Texas.

In a sentencing memorandum filed this week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio, Green apologized to U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent Jr., saying that he knows he is not allowed to be around guns or ammunition and that he will strive to be a better person in the future.

“I believe that I can change my life around and avoid the street life and become a good father to my

children,” Green said in the memorandum.

Judge Nugent sentenced Green to 10 months in federal prison, with credit for time served while awaiting the outcome of his case. He was also placed on three years probation.

The investigation to charge Green began after the back window of a city police cruiser was broken May 31 during a protest against police brutality, one of two held that day in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota.

Neither municipal court nor federal court documents say how Green was a suspect in the case, but he was charged in municipal court with felony vandalism. He has yet to be arraigned on the charge.

As that case was being investigated, the lead investigator, Detective Sgt. George Anderson, alerted the department’s liaison to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Exlposives, officer Kenneth Garling, that he saw pictures of Green on Facebook posing with guns.

Several of the posts were created in June after the window of the cruiser was broken, stated a criminal complaint attached to the federal case.

In a June 8 post, Green posed on his back porch with a semiautomatic Glock pistol in his pocket that had an extended magazine, the complaint said.

In a March 19 post, Green posed with a gun that had an extended magazine in his pants pocket, and in another photo on March 24, he fanned a large amount of cash for the camera. He also captioned the photo with a reference to a Glock pistol malfunctioning that the complaint said, “appears to be referencing his involvement in a shooting where his Glock pistol (‘the Glocky’) malfunctioned.”

He also made two videos on June 13 where he had a Glock on his lap with an extended magazine, and in a June 13 photo, he was again fanning a large wad of cash for the camera with a gun in each of his two front pockets.

In a June 14 photo he posted to Facebook, he is posing with another person on his porch. Both are armed and Green again has a large amount of cash in his hand.

A search warrant was served June 30 at the South Bruce Street home, where officers discovered multiple rounds of ammunition of various calibers, as well as holsters, magazines for Glock pistols, a magazine loaded with .223-caliber ammunition, which is typically used in AR-15 type semiautomatic rifles, and four empty gun boxes.

Also in the house were several bullet holes that appeared to come from within the house, based on the number of empty shell casings found inside and the lack of bullet holes in the exterior walls, the complaint said.

Green had a new Facebook page with an alias, and less than 24 hours after the warrant was served, he referenced the warrant being served at his home.

A grand jury indicted Green Sept. 3, but he was not taken into custody until Nov. 17. He pleaded guilty Dec. 28 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition. He has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest.

Green’s attorney, Thomas E. Conway, wrote in the sentencing memorandum that the federal indictment has given his client a “wakeup call.”

“This Federal criminal case has been a wakeup call for Mr. Green,” Green wrote. “In point of fact, he has made up his mind to never place himself in a situation in the future which can lead to his

becoming involved in criminal activity. Mr. Green has the potential to be a product law

abiding citizen, and he asserts that he in fact will be.”