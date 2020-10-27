Youngstown man to serve almost four years in federal prison on gun charge

He was arrested on the south side last October and police said he had a gun and drugs in his pocket

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man will serve almost four years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to a gun charge.

On Monday, U.S. Judge John R. Adams sentenced 32-year-old Kevin Crockett to 46 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of a felon being in possession of a firearm.

Crockett was arrested last October after police were called to Erie Street and Elbertus Avenue for a report of a suspicious person with a gun.

Reports said someone called police to say there was a man wearing dark clothing and a white hat, holding a trash bag and carrying a gun in the neighborhood.

When police got there, they found a man matching the description — later identified as Crockett — at Erie and Elbertus. When officers asked Crockett if he had a gun, reports said he seemed very nervous before answering “yes.”

Police searched Crockett and said they found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol in his pants pocket as well as a bag of heroin and a bag of marijuana.

The trash bag was full of clothes, reports said.

Crockett did face drug charges in state court but those charges were dismissed, according to records from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

