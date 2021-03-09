Youngstown man to be held without bond on 23 rape, gross sexual imposition charges

Clark is accused of attacking numerous underage victims between 2014 and 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man charged with 23 counts of rape and gross sexual imposition will be held without bond.

Franklin Clark, 51, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 12 counts of rape and 11 counts of gross sexual imposition in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Dominic DeLaurentis. DeLaurentis agreed with a request by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone to hold Clark without bond because some of the rape charges carry a life sentence.

A trial date was set for May 10 before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum, which will almost certainly be pushed back.

DeLaurentis said Judge Krichbaum can address bond.

Clark is accused of attacking numerous underage victims between 2014 and 2019. Some of the attacks involved more than one victim, prosecutors said.

Clark was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals in the 700 block of Brentwood Avenue.