Youngstown man to be arraigned on federal gun charge after violating probation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was arrested after police and parole agents found a gun in his home in May is expected to be arraigned in federal court Monday.

Earl Watson III, 40, is expected to be arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Watson is presently being held in the Mahoning County Jail, where he has been held since he was arrested May 25 following a visit to his Cleveland Street home in Youngstown.

The federal complaint was filed July 22, court records show.

Reports said members of the state Adult Parole Authority were at the home because Watson admitted to violating his probation by using cocaine and he told the agents there was a handgun in his home.

The agents called for police backup and after they got there, and found a box of .45-caliber ammunition and a.45-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Watson was sentenced to three years probation in June 2019 after pleading guilty to a third degree felony charge of possession of cocaine.

He has been held in the county jail since then.

The affidavit said Watson told authorities he bought the gun off the street sometime in March.