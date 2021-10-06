Youngstown man taken to hospital after beating on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man had to be taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was beaten by several people Tuesday.

Officers were called about 3:05 p.m. to the man’s home on Loveland Road, where they found him with several cuts and bruises and a bloody lip.

Reports said the man told police he was beaten because he owed some money to someone. The man said he was picked up for a ride and five people in the car beat him before dropping him off and beating him again.

The man’s brother told police a neighbor woke him up and said his brother was being beaten in the front yard.

Paramedics were called and took the victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.