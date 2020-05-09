Youngstown man starts business to give back to community

He says his business Speak to Lead LLC is just getting started but already has plans in the works

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man has created his own business as a way to give back to his community.

Lilton Morris is from the city’s east side. He said his purpose in life is to help others.

“Speak to Lead is more about the community and the youth. It started within myself, as a kid, growing up just always wanting someone to be there, tell me that I can make it, as well as go to school and do the right thing,” he said.

“We got shirts on hand, we have dinners coming soon. We plan on doing a basketball tournament as well as me going to speak in different places,” he said.

Morris plans to hold community giveaways, youth events and speaking engagements.

One of his first acts was donating food to the Rescue Mission in Youngstown.

Morris says some of his plans have been put on hold due to the virus, but he is selling shirts to spread the message of leading our youth.

“Growing up, we didn’t have that. You know, somebody being there, showing us and helping us and telling us. So, I feel like if I can speak to the kids, they’ll follow,” he said.

