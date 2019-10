Police were called to the 2100 block of Buckeye Circle for a man who was robbed and shot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man was found wounded Monday morning in Youngstown.

According to the report, police were called to the 2100 block of Buckeye Circle around 6 a.m. for a man who was robbed and shot.

Police said they found the victim lying in the driveway. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s for treatment.

Officers said the man’s wounds were not critical.