Youngstown man shot 15 times asks to be released on bail so he can continue treatment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was shot 15 times last year before being indicted on a federal firearms charge is asking to be released on bond so he can continue receiving treatment for his injuries.

Attorneys for Deandre Smith, 28, filed the motion Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Sara Lioi.

Smith was indicted March 11 by a federal grand jury on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment in the case said Smith is accused of having a 9mm handgun July 9, 2020 despite a 2017 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a 2015 aggravated robbery case. He was sentenced to four years in prison for that case, court records show.

The day Smith is accused of having the gun is the same day he was hurt in a shooting that also hurt another person in the 100 block of N. Hazelwood Avenue on Youngstown’s west side.

No one has ever been arrested for the shooting.

Smith waived a detention hearing April 22 in federal court.

Smith is currently being held on a parole violation in his robbery case at the Ross Correctional Institution, but neither court records nor records from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections say what the violation was or when he was ordered back. He was due to be released Thursday on the parole violation, then taken into custody by U.S. Marshals for the federal charge.

James Rantfl, Smith’s attorney, asked Judge Lioi if his client could reopen his detention hearing so he can receive treatment for his injuries.

Rantfl wrote that his client has “severe wounds to his arms and legs,” as well as stage 4 kidney disease. Smith needs dialysis due to the condition of his kidneys, but that treatment was delayed while he was in custody on the parole violation, Rantfl wrote.

Smith asks to be released so he can receive medical treatment and he is not a flight risk because of the severity of his injuries, Rantfl wrote.

Smith has also entered a guilty plea already in the case, which means he has accepted responsibility for his actions and is motivated to comply with any court orders. If he does not, that will impact his sentencing.

Prosecutors have yet to respond.

A hearing date has not been scheduled.