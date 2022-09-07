YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Ferndale Avenue man who pleaded guilty to a gun charge earlier this year in federal court was sentenced Wednesday to over four years in prison.

U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio handed down a sentence of 57 months in prison to Demachel Thomas, also known as Demachel Butler, 24, to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Butler was indicted in February by a federal grand jury on the charge and entered a guilty plea June 1. He has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest Nov. 2 by city police.

Butler was arrested after police tried to pull him over for speeding on Market Street and running a stop sign, according to police.

Reports said Butler failed to stop and cut across East Woodland Avenue to Hadnet Avenue, where he hit a curb. Police say Butler continued driving south on South Avenue, weaving across both sides of the road at 70 miles per hour, which is when officers called off the chase.

At that time, one of the tires on the car blew out and the car was traveling on a rim until it stopped in a field at Pasadena and South avenues.

Reports said Butler jumped out carrying a gun and began running, while also dropping an extended magazine. Butler continued running until police caught him in a driveway in the 2400 block of Birch Street as he was trying to throw a .45-caliber handgun under a car in the driveway, reports said.

Police also found the extended magazine Butler dropped, reports said.

In July of 2017, Butler was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted aggravated robbery with a firearm specification. That conviction bars him from having a gun.

His case was initially assigned to state court but was moved to federal court.