Youngstown man sentenced to prison in 2018 gun case

Maro said the shooting was an accident and her client did not run

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who is not allowed to have or be around guns, yet was present when his girlfriend was wounded with an AK-47, was sentenced Wednesday to 9 months in prison.

Laqwan Brooks, 33, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge Anhony D’Apolito on a charge from being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He had been free on bond since his girlfriend was wounded March 6, 2018, in a home on Lilburne Drive on the east side.

Police said Brooks was arguing with his girlfriend when she was wounded from a gunshot fired by an AK-47.

Brooks was originally charged with felonious assault, but that charge was dropped because the victim changed her story three times, said assistant prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin.

However, Brooks did face the gun charge because he has a a prior felony conviction that bars him from having or even being around a gun.

McLaughlin asked for some kind of incarceration for Brooks, either time in the county jail or state prison. She said the gun that was involved was not a pistol that could be used for self defense but a semiautomatic assault rifle.

“Why a defendant who is under disability has to have an assault weapon is beyond me,” McLaughlin said.

Lynn Maro, Brooks’ attorney, said the weapon belonged to Brooks’ girlfriend, but she acknowledged he should have never been around it and should have left when she took it out of storage.

Maro said the shooting was an accident and her client did not run.

Rather, she called 911 and tried to perform first aid on the victim, who will no longer be able to have children as a result of her wound.

“This firearm somehow discharged. It is not an intentional shooting,” Maro said.

Maro also read letters from people in support of her client, who was a Golden Gloves light heavyweight boxing champion in 2010, she said.

Brooks apologized and said he wishes when he noticed the gun that he had left his girlfriend’s home.

“I should’ve walked out of that room the second I saw that gun,” Brooks said.

Judge D’Apolito said he thought prison was necessary because Brooks knew he was not allowed to even be around guns, let alone a gun that somehow discharged and wounded someone severely.