Youngstown man sentenced to prison for taking pictures of child’s sexual assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was sentenced to over 37 years in federal prison for taking pictures of himself sexually assaulting a little girl.

Daniel Fleischer, 37, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and receipt and distribution of child pornography.

The sexual assault happened in June 2011.

Investigators said he also viewed and shared multiple images of child pornography through the instant messaging app Kik.

In March 2018, federal law enforcement raided Fleischer’s Brownlee Woods home, taking storage devices where they said he kept the pictures.