Youngstown man sentenced to prison for having semiautomatic rifle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to having an AK-47 type semiautomatic rifle despite the fact he is not allowed to have any weapons.

Keith Crockett, 36, of Hilton Avenue, entered a guilty plea before U.S. Judge Christopher Boyko to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal grand jury indicted Crockett on the charge in March.

The indictment in the case does not give many details but it does say that Crockett is accused of having a 7.62mm semiautomatic rifle and a .22-caliber rifle on June 13, 2019.

Crockett is not allowed to own any firearms because of a 2010 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of aiding and abetting in a robbery, according to the indictment.

The sentence Crockett received from Judge Boyko is to run consecutive to a three-year prison sentence Crockett received in March in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he entered guilty pleas to five counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful transaction of weapons.