Youngstown man sentenced to federal prison time on drug, gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who pleaded guilty in August to gun and drug charges in federal court was sentenced this week to eight years in prison.

Judge Sara Lioi handed down the sentence Tuesday to Anthony West, 35, who had entered guilty pleas to charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, heroin and marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

West is accused of having drugs on March 14, 2018 and March 20, 2018.

As part of her sentencing order, Judge Lioi ordered that West be held at the federal prison in Elkton in Columbiana County to be close to his family and also undergo at least 500 hours of drug counseling.

West has been convicted of four previous charges in Common Pleas Court, including involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping for the 2004 shooting death of a man who was shot and killed in a car during a kidnapping attempt.