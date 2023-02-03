YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was in a group chat with an undercover law enforcement from England was sentenced this week to eight years in federal prison.

Jacob Dunn, no age available, received the sentence Wednesday from U.S. Judge J. Phillip Calabrese in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after an Oct. 7 guilty plea to a charge of receipt of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Dunn is also on probation for 12 years after his release.

He was indicted April 22 by a federal grand jury after members of the Department of Homeland Security and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force served a search warrant in December 2021 at his home.

The warrant came after an investigation which began in April 2020 after authorities received a tip that Dunn was engaging in conversations oinline about child sex, a sentencing memorandum in the case said.

Shortly after that complaint was received, Dunn began talking online to an undercover law enforcement officer in England in a group chat and discussed various sexual acts with the officer and sent the officer pictures of children performing sexual acts.

Investigators were able to trace Dunn’s online conversations back to his Youngstown home, the memorandum said.