Youngstown man sentenced to federal prison in methamphetamine case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was sentenced Wednesday to 51 months in federal prison for helping to get methamphetamine delivered to a South Side home.

Jason Hollister, 40, received the sentence from U.S. Judge Pamela Barker in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Hollister was also given four years probation after his release from prison.

A second defendant, Samuel Shipton, 35, has yet to be sentenced. He is expected Friday to plead guilty to similar charges.

The two were arrested Aug. 9 after the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force tracked a shipment of methamphetamine in the mail from Glendale, Ariz, to Shipton’s home on Volney Road.

Shipton left his home with the package but was pulled over by task force officers. Investigators say he then admitted there were drugs in the package and he was taking them to Hollister.

Police allowed the delivery to continue and monitored Shipton as he dropped the package off at a home on Meadowbrook Avenue, where both were then taken into custody.

Equipment to grow marijuana was also found in the home, reports said.