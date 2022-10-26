YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to lying to buy a gun was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.

Dawon Maddox, 39, was sentenced in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge J. Phillip Calabrese to a charge of making false statements to buy firearms.

Judge Calabrese also gave Maddox probation for two years. Maddox was given credit for time served while awaiting the disposition of his case.

Maddox is accused of working with three other people in February 2021 to lie about buying three 9mm handguns from a gun dealer on East Midlothian Boulevard.

The indictment in the case also said Maddox on April 23 had two 9mm pistols and an AR-15-type semiautomatic pistol. He is barred from having a firearm because of a 2002 conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence in Mahoning County Court in Austintown.

Two of the other defendants in the case were given prison sentences of 18 months while another was given two years of probation.

Maddox had been free on bond until he made his guilty plea in June, when a police detective testified before Judge Calabrese that Maddox was a suspect in an April shooting on Cameron Avenue where a man was wounded following an argument.

Police ended up dropping the charge against Maddox because the victim refused to cooperate but it can be refiled at a later date if more evidence is found. At the plea hearing, however, Judge Calabrese did revoke Maddox’s bond.