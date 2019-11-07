Youngstown man sentenced to 10 years on gun, drug charges

Charges came from a pair of arrests in 2018 by Youngstown police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested twice last year by city police with large amounts of drugs was sentenced this week in federal court to 10 years in prison.

Chad Little, 34, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

The charges stem from a Nov. 8, 2018, search warrant served at an East Philadelphia Avenue home on the South Side by city police where officers found 60 grams of fentanyl, 250 grams of heroin, 17 suboxone strips, 30 grams of crack cocaine, $1,714 cash and a loaded .38-caliber revolver.

The drugs had an estimated street value of between $60,000 and $70,000.

When that warrant was served, Little was free on bail after a February traffic stop when Little was pulled over in the 100 block of East Warren Avenue and police found 85 doses of heroin, 14 bags of crack cocaine, five painkillers and $2,900 cash.

Little was sentenced in 2004 to 11 years in prison for a 2001 shooting death where police said he was arguing with the victim on a basketball court over a stolen car. He had previous drug convictions in 2013 and 2016.

Several people sent notes to Judge Oliver on behalf of Little.

The sentences are the mandatory minimums for both charges.