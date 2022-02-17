YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cleveland Street man was sentenced Wednesday to over a year and a half in federal prison on a gun charge.

Earl Watson III, 40, received a sentence of 20 months in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. after he pleaded guilty last year to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Watson was indicted Aug. 11 by a federal grand jury following a May 25 arrest at his home by members of the state Adult Parole Authority.

Reports said parole agents were at the home because Watson admitted to violating his probation by using cocaine and he told the agents there was a handgun in his home.

The agents called for police backup, and after they got there, they found a box of .45-caliber ammunition and a. 45-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Watson was sentenced to three years probation in June 2019 after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine.

He has been held in the county jail since then.

An affidavit in the case said Watson told authorities he bought the gun off the street sometime in March.