YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man who was charged in federal court after being arrested by city police was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

Phillip Johnson, 42, received the sentence from U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty just before his sentencing hearing to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnson was indicted in January by a federal grand jury. The charges stem from an April 13, 2021, arrest by city police serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at his home in the 500 block of East Judson Avenue.

When police arrived, they said Johnson ran through the backyard and to a nearby home on Roxbury Avenue, where he was taken into custody on the front porch.

At the house, police reported finding the AK-47, which was loaded, as well as a loaded .22-caliber revolver, a bag of fentanyl and nine bags of crack cocaine.

The fentanyl weighed enough to charge Johnson with a first-degree felony in state court.

Johnson is not allowed to own or be around firearms because of a 2011 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for trafficking in cocaine.