Youngstown man sentenced in sex sting case

A Youngstown man caught up in a sex sting in Youngstown was sentenced Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man caught up in a sex sting in Youngstown was sentenced Monday.

James Jaster, 74, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars on charges of promoting and compelling prostitution. He will get credit for the 500 days he’s been held in the Mahoning County Jail.

After he’s released, Jaster will have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Prosecutors say Jaster admitted that he paid for sex in October 2019 and that some of his victims were underage.

Another suspect, Ronald Hellman, was sentenced last week for providing the victims in exchange for drugs.

Others charged in the sting were Lori Jackson, Elaine Hellman and Charles Krusac. Jackson is scheduled to go on trial March 25. Hellman pleaded guilty to obstructing a human trafficking investigation and was sentenced to 18 months probation. Prosecutors said she used her position as a 911 center dispatcher to alert her son, Ronald Hellman, about the investigation.

Charles Krusac, who was at the center of the human trafficking ring, took his own life.