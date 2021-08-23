Youngstown man sentenced in sex crimes case involving multiple victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man indicted for numerous sexual attacks against underage victims over a five-year period was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Franklin Clark Jr., 51, who pleaded guilty to three counts of rape that carry a life sentence; a separate count of rape; and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

The pleas head off a trial that was to begin Monday.

Clark originally faced 21 counts, but the other charges were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Clark was indicted in March by a grand jury for the attacks, which prosecutors said took place between 2014 and 2019.

Some of the crimes had more than one victim, prosecutors said.