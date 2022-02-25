YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in a federal drug trafficking case.

Korey K. Moody, 36, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent.

Moody pleaded guilty to leading a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed cocaine, crack cocaine base, heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl analogs and methamphetamine. He was one of nine people charged in a 50-count indictment with drug trafficking in the Youngstown area.

According to court documents, from July 2019 to December 2019, Moody supplied the drugs to other members of the conspiracy for distribution.

Court documents say Moody received his drug supply from people in Michigan and, in turn, provided the drugs to other members of the conspiracy for redistribution.

Court documents go on to state that members of the conspiracy used cell phones and code words

such as “man,” “girl,” “boy,” “hardware,” “onion” and others to facilitate their drug trafficking

activities.

Prior to this conviction, Moody was previously convicted of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

As part of the plea agreement for this case, Moody has agreed to forfeit a 2014 Jaguar F Type Convertible, a 2016 Dodge Durango, a diamond bracelet, a Rolex watch and a yellow gold chain purchased with drug money.

The case was investigated by the FBI, ATF and Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Yasmine Makridis.