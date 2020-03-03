Youngstown man sentenced in federal drug case

Michael Triplett had drugs, a gun and $2,000 cash when he was arrested by city police in January of 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side Youngstown man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

U.S. Judge Benita Y. Person handed down the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to Michael Triplett, 33, of Berkley Avenue, who entered guilty pleas in October to charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Triplett was a one-time Top 5 wanted fugitive of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force. He was on the run before he was arrested in June 2019 in a West Side home.

Triplett was charged after he was arrested following a chase on January 31, 2019, by Youngstown police on the Madison Avenue Expressway. Reports said Triplett failed to stop after police tried to pull him over for a traffic violation.

After Triplett stopped, he tried to run away but fell down a ravine and was caught by police. A police dog was able to find the drugs in the car he was driving.

Inside the car, police found a stolen 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, heroin, crack and powder cocaine, pills and ammunition, as well as $2,000 cash.

Triplett was indicted May 31 by a federal grand jury but he was on the run until June 29, when he was found by U.S. Marshals who had received a tip on his whereabouts.