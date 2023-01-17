PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Youngstown man will spend 10 months in prison in an identity fraud case out of Pittsburgh.

Robert Weaver, III, was sentenced Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on a charge of identity theft. Six other counts against him were dropped in a plea deal.

According to court records, between February 2014 and March 2017, Weaver used the names and Social Security numbers of several victims to get money from a DiTronics machine, which works like an ATM, at a Pennsylvania casino.

Weaver was also ordered to pay $30,050 in restitution to DiTronics and serve three years of probation.