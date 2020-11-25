Man sentenced for series of armed robberies in Youngstown area

An affidavit in the case said the pair were responsible for five separate robberies in the Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man charged in federal court with a series of armed robberies in late 2019 and early this year was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in federal prison.

U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson handed down the sentence to 22-year-old Edgar Ramirez, who pleaded guilty to charges of interference with commerce by means of a robbery, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and interference with commerce by means of robbery.

Earlier this month, a co-defendant, 19-year old Melvin Jackson, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

An affidavit in the case said the pair were responsible for five separate robberies in the Youngstown area in December and early January.

Investigators were able to use a credit card taken by the pair to food deliveries at the Detroit Avenue home of Ramirez. After a search warrant was served there, police reported finding some of the items stolen in the house as well as a bill of sale Ramirez had for a semiautomatic handgun that was used in some of the robberies.

Ramirez and Jackson have both been in the Mahoning County Jail since January, when Jackson was arrested the day after a robbery at a Belmont Avenue store.

The affidavit said the card investigators used to track Ramirez showed that Jackson used it to pay for food orders to Ramirez’s home over 30 times.

Stores robbed included gas stations and dollar stores in Youngstown, Boardman and Struthers.