Youngstown man sentenced for death of woman found in SUV

Prosecutors say the victim and defendant were arguing over a deed for a house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man convicted of killing a woman he once treated like a sister could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Dashonti Baker was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 21 years.

Baker was found guilty in April for the murder of 24-year-old Rae’Venne Faircloth-Thomas two years ago on the city’s west side.

Prosecutors say the victim was shot to death during an argument over money and a piece of property.

Her body was found slumped over in an SUV.

Faircloth-Thomas’ parents told the judge their daughter and Baker had been very close at one time.

“The picture I gave you, that is the brother and sister love that we thought, we thought what was but clearly, it was not,” Virginia Faircloth said.

“I think he should get the full throttle of punishment. When Rae’Venne come home, that’s when he should come home,” Julius Thomas said.

Baker’s sentencing was postponed until now because he had to be sentenced on unrelated drug charges. The sentences will be served at the same time.

Baker insists he’s innocent and will appeal his conviction.

Faircloth-Thomas planned to start school to become an LPN months before she was killed.