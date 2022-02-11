YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man who was arrested twice on gun charges in a span of four months was sentenced to two years in prison Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Martino Sewell, 24, of Clearmount Avenue, was sentenced by Judge John Durkin after pleading guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The sentence was recommended by prosecutors and defense attorney James Wise, and Judge Durkin upheld the recommendation.

“My client is still a very young man but he has made his adult life more complicated with some poor decision making,” Wise told the judge.

Sewell said plans on staying out of trouble in the future.

“I just want to thank you to give me a chance to better myself,” Sewell said to the judge.

Judge Durkin urged Sewell to take advantage of his time in prison to reflect on what put him there in the first place and how he can avoid going back.

In the first case, Sewell was arrested July 13 by police in the 3000 block of Hudson Avenue after a car he was driving was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Officers could smell marijuana inside the car. Reports said Sewell told police he ran the stop sign because he was in a hurry.

When asked to get out of the car so it could be searched, reports said Sewell told police he was hampered by a bullet wound to the foot he received two months before. He also told police he had a “blick,” which reports said is a street term for a firearm.

After Sewell and his passengers got out of the car, reports said officers found a 9mm handgun loaded with an extended magazine.

While free on bond, Sewell was arrested again Nov. 14 at North Phelps and West Commerce streets after a car he was driving was pulled over driving with no headlights on.

Reports said Sewell told police at the scene that the car was not his. When asked if there were any guns in the car, Sewell said there was a gun, but the gun was not his.

Police looked inside and found a loaded 9mm handgun on the floor on the driver’s side of the car, reports said.

This is Sewell’s third conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced in 2018 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to nine months in prison, which ran concurrently to an 18-month sentence he received in June of 2018 for a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Sewell has juvenile felony convictions dating back to 2013, which prohibit him from having a firearm.