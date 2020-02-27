Youngstown man second to enter guilty plea in federal drug case

Anthony Cleveland pleaded guilty to a cocaine charge as well as two firearm charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men indicted last May for selling cocaine out of a Youngstown home pleaded guilty Thursday to federal gun and drug charges.

Anthony Cleveland, 30, entered guilty pleas before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster to charges of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine or distribute cocaine base, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Sentencing is set for July 21 before Judge Polster.

A second defendant, Jamayle Roland, 31, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to a single charge of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine or distribute cocaine base. He will be sentenced March 16.

The two were indicted in May for selling drugs out of Cleveland’s Alameda Avenue home in September of 2018.

Roland was accused of bringing customers to the home for Cleveland to sell drugs to.

When a search warrant was served there Sept. 26, 2018, investigators found two .40-caliber semiautomatic pistols, including one that had a serial number filed off, and a .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle.

Cleveland was convicted of heroin possession in September of 2016 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, a conviction which bars him from having a gun or being around guns.