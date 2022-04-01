YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man awaiting sentencing on a federal gun charge said in a sentencing memorandum that his client has a tragic personal history, which is why he had a gun when he was arrested by city police.

Braylyn Williams, 31, awaits sentencing in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio by U.S. Judge Pamela Barker Thursday. He pleaded guilty Dec. 10 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a July 9 arrest by city police at Oak Hill and West Indianola avenues, where officers found a gun in a car he was driving.

Williams is not allowed to have a gun after he pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2012 for being a member of the LSP street gang on the South Side. He received a 110-month sentence in that case that ran concurrently with a felonious assault conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

In a sentencing memorandum, Assistant Federal Public Defender Jeffrey P. Lazarus wrote that while the government will seek a sentence ranging from 37 months to 30 months, he is asking for a sentence below that because of several factors including a series of events from October 2020 to January 2021 which caused him to carry a gun.

Lazarus wrote that in October 2020, the baby he was expecting was stillborn.

On Nov. 19, 2020, his cousin, Marquise Bebbs, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a South Avenue bar after getting into a fistfight. A few days after his funeral, another cousin was killed in a car accident.

Early Jan. 1, 2021, Williams and his best friend, Van Lightning, were getting ready to go out, but when Lightning went outside of Williams’ Almyra Avenue home, someone shot him several times. One of the bullets hit Williams in the shoulder.

A few days later, Williams’ house was destroyed in an arson.

Police had a warrant for Abdul Muhammad, 29, charging him with aggravated murder for the death of Bebbs, and Muhammad was also a suspect in the death of Lightning. The sentencing memorandum said Williams suggested Lightning was killed because he witnessed the death of Bebbs.

Muhammad was never arrested, but he was shot to death June 22, 2021, as he stood in the parking lot of another South Avenue bar. Police have not made an arrest in that killing.

Williams also lost his grandmother in May, Lazarus wrote.

Because he began drinking after those events and also experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, Williams began carrying a gun in July in order to protect himself, Lazarus wrote.

Lazarus also wrote that Williams grew up mostly without his father, and his mother abused him. He lived in an area of Youngstown that was prone to violence and that helped shape his early life, Lazurus wrote.