Youngstown man says he can’t pay for repairs on house damaged during police chase

A car crashed into a porch in Youngstown Monday. The family that lives in the house has had little peace in the two days since

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a porch in Youngstown Monday. The family that lives in the house has had little peace in the two days since.

Rafael Taveras looks at the damage to his house during this Christmas week, and he’s anything but jolly. It’s the third time a car crashed into the house in the ten years he’s lived there. The city needs the home to be fixed, but Taveras doesn’t have a job.

“I barely could put a Christmas present under the tree, and I don’t have a tree, so I imagine I can’t fix it right now,” he said.

Youngstown police were chasing a stolen car down Idlewood. The car missed the stop sign and crashed into the Taveras house. He wants help fixing his home.

“Somebody was getting chased and, unfortunately, ended up in my house. That wasn’t my fault,” Taveras said.

The city has put up support beams and feels that has eliminated an extreme hazard, but it’s still a hazard.

The city is working with Traveras but had to attach an order from the fire chief giving him 60 days to come up with a plan for fixing the house.

“I appreciate what they have done for me, but I didn’t do this to my house. Somebody did, and somebody should pay for the error,” Traveras said.

The city is asking Catholic Charities to help, among other assistance it is trying to help him receive.

“If I could fix it right now and go and buy the materials, right now, I would fly so fast. Why? Because this is where my family stays,” Traveras said.

Taveras’ wife has a disability, he has three children and no insurance.

Long-term, he would want the intersection to have a stoplight or a guardrail like it had years ago.



Police caught one person in the stolen car that crashed into Traveras’ house. Robert Manigault was found hiding in a trash can. Police said he had a large bag of what appeared to be cocaine, an unlabeled bottle with three pills — some of them crushed — and $419 in cash. We’re still waiting to see him brought to court on charges.

More headlines from WKBN.com: