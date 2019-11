Reports said the victim's television was taken at gunpoint

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man said he buzzed the wrong man into his apartment Sunday.

Officers were called just before 8 p.m. to a Kendis Circle apartment, where a man told police he buzzed someone into his apartment by accident and that person was someone he owed drug money to.

The victim said the man he buzzed in pulled a gun and took his television before running away, reports said.