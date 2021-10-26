Youngstown man says Halloween decoration stolen at gunpoint from yard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man told police Monday afternoon someone stole a large Halloween decoration from his front yard at gunpoint.

Police were called about 4:15 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of Oregon Avenue on the West Side where a man said a juvenile knocked on his door. After he answered the door, he said an adult dressed in all black also appeared and accused the victim of stealing a 12-foot grim reaper decoration that had a pumpkin for a head.

The victim denied stealing the decoration, but that did not stop a woman from taking the decoration and putting it in a car. Reports said the victim told police that someone in the car pointed a rifle at him before the vehicle drove away.

Police did look at security camera footage of the incident, reports said.

