Youngstown man says burglars tied him up, ransacked house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Side man told Youngstown police Thursday that two men forced their way inside his home, tied him up and ransacked his house.

Police were called about 12 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 2600 block of Cornwall Avenue, where the 65-year-old homeowner told them he had just come home from the bank when someone appeared at his back door.

The victim went to answer the door and a man with a knife forced his way inside, reports said. Another man then entered the home and threatened to shoot the victim, reports said. They tied the man’s wrists behind his back and then ransacked his house.

The man managed to trigger a medical alarm to alert authorities to come to his house after the burglars left, reports said.

Taken was $400 from the man’s wallet, reports said. The victim was also taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined.