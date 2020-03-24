Youngstown man receives state sentence for attempted robbery of Liberty bank

Dabraylin Hawkins was injured after exchanging gunfire with an officer working security at the bank

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man already serving 14 years on a federal charge in connection to an attempted bank robbery in Liberty received his sentence on the charges from the state.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman said Dabraylin Hawkins received a 21- to a 26.5-year prison sentence. It had previously been recommended by the prosecution that those charges run concurrently — at the same time — as the federal charges.

Earlier this month, Hawkins pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and felonious assault in connection to the July attempted robbery at Home Savings on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

Hawkins exchanged gunshots with a police officer working security. He was hurt and found in a nearby parking lot.

Hawkins was already sentenced in January in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a federal aggravated robbery charge.

Wildman previously said the federal charges did not include prosecution for firing at a police officer.

“Our office felt it was important that he be held accountable for that,” he previously told WKBN.

Hawkins’ sentence falls in line with one recommended by the prosecution; the defense had requested a 13-year sentence.